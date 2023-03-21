FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 21, 2023

FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 21, 2023
By WFLX Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Afternoon temperatures on Tuesday will remain below average in the mid to upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

Wind flow is expected to turn out of the east by Wednesday and become breezy. That easterly wind will help warm up overnight lows. So by Wednesday morning, it will not be as chilly with lows in the 60s.

Then partly sunny, breezy, and mild by Wednesday afternoon with highs topping out at 80 degrees.

A stable and mainly dry pattern will continue through the end of the week with warming temperatures. By Friday, highs will hit the mid 80s.

Even warmer and more humid conditions expected by the weekend with highs well into the upper 80s on Saturday. Plus, a chance for showers are possible Sunday as a weak cold front approaches the area and eventually stalls.

