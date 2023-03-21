Man found shot dead inside 777 Liquors, PBSO says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies found a man apparently shot dead inside a liquor store at a strip mall west of Lake Worth Beach and east of Greenacres on Tuesday night.

Around 6:40 p.m., deputies reported to the shooting at 777 Liquors at 3613 S. Military Trail, which is between Lake Worth Road and 10th Avenue, PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said.

Deputies located a man dead from what appears to be at least one gunshot wound, Barbera said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are investigating. No suspect or motive is known at this time, Barbera said.

PBSO urges anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or remain ANONYMOUS by downloading their new app "PBSO"for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the "See Something" feature. Downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

