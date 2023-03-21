Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
A man visiting Palm Beach County from Delaware scored a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.
The Florida Lottery Lottery announced Tuesday that Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, Delaware, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.
Officials said Sullivan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.
Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from a Publix grocery store located at 1538 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach.
The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65. However, the odds of winning $5 million are 1-in-2,362,500.
