Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach

A man visiting Palm Beach County from Delaware scored a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery Lottery announced Tuesday that Peter Sullivan, 66, of Millsboro, Delaware, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game.

Officials said Sullivan chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.

Peter Sullivan of #MillsboroDE stopped at Publix, bought a GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off ticket, and won a $5 million-dollar top prize! All aboard the millionaire’s train! 🚂💰👍 https://t.co/WXYd9L83oN pic.twitter.com/J0s0QDhaJj — Florida Lottery (@floridalottery) March 21, 2023

Sullivan purchased his winning ticket from a Publix grocery store located at 1538 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65. However, the odds of winning $5 million are 1-in-2,362,500.

Scripps Only Content 2023