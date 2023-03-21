Trump supporters rally in anticipation of Tuesday's events

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Delaware, Ohio, to endorse Republican candidates ahead of the Ohio primary on May 3.
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
On the eve of the former president's possible arrest, according to Donald Trump, supporters are showing their support down the road of Mar-A-Lago.

"Come on out and support Donald Trump, please," said Trump supporter Evelyn Knapp.

Knapp wore American flag apparel, waving at cars as they drove alongside the Southern Blvd bridge.

"Hopefully, this sends a message to people if it happens to him, it can happen to you," said Knapp

On Saturday, the former president took to his platform Truth Social, calling for supporters to protest on his behalf.

Donald Tarca Jr. calls himself a patriot of this country and shows his support with his Trump Truck and flags.

WPTV Reporter Joel Lopez asked Tarca what he thinks will happen tomorrow.

"I'm not actually sure. We're waiting to see if he actually does indict him," said Tarca. "We need to do what's right in this country, and having District Attorneys going against what they previously said they wouldn't is just not right."

The group says they plan to rally for the former president peacefully as they await what unfolds on Tuesday.

"Commander and chief, we have your back, there's no quit and win, we will never quit, and I will never stop standing up for what's right," said Trump supporter Derek Arnold who encourages people to rally peacefully.

"Stay peaceful, just be a patriot, do not harm others, do not harm property, we just fly our flags, and we have fellowship for freedom," said Arnold.

The group says they plan to Rally again tomorrow and could continue for days.

