Arrest report: Teacher spoke about 'sexual favors' with 16-year-old girl

A St. Lucie County teacher and high school baseball coachwas "sexting about doing sexual favors" with a 16-year-old student and also masturbated with her underwear, according to a newly released arrest affidavit.

Christopher Hixon, 45, was arrested and booked into the St. Lucie County jail Monday on charges of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student. He's being held on $50,000 bond.

St. Lucie Public Schools said Hixon taught at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy.

According to Hixon's arrest report, a St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigator made contact with the alleged victim Monday at the school, located in the 1800 block of Panther Lane, west of Fort Pierce.

The teen said that sometime in October or November, Hixon, her math teacher, approached her in class several times and whispered in her ear, "You look beautiful, you look good in those jeans."

The arrest report said Hixon and the teen started talking through Teams, a digital program used by students and teachers to communicate, and then eventually Twitter.

"The victim stated they changed platforms because they began talking about sexual acts," the report stated.

The teen said she and Hixon "talked over Teams and Twitter about the suspect wanting to do sexual acts," adding that Hixon initiated the "inappropriate conversations" and they began "sexting about doing sexual favors to each other."

According to the arrest report, the teen said she sent Hixon a photo of herself in her bra and underwear, and Hixon later sent her a video of him masturbating.

On one occasion at Fort Pierce Westwood Academy, the report stated the teen went into a bathroom, took off her underwear and gave it to Hixon.

The teen added that Hixon would try to touch her thigh when they were alone in his classroom during lunch period, and he also offered to tutor her and "take her home."

"When asked if she received special treatment, the victim stated she would never do the work in his class but still get good grades," the report stated.

Later, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office investigator made contact with Hixon at the school, where he claimed the teen "began contacting him through Teams, stating the suspect was 'hot,'" adding that the girl "would continually message him."

"He stated he stopped contact with the victim because he did not want to end his six-year teaching career," the report stated.

Hixon told the investigator the girl would "pull her shirt down" during lunch period in his classroom.

According to the arrest report, Hixon said he was going through marital problems at the time and began talking to the victim about his marriage and "she began pursuing him" and "she did ask him to have sex."

Hixon denied the allegations.

"The suspect stated he has been hit on several times by students, but this was the first time he ever acted on a student pursuing him," the report stated. "The suspect stated he would address the behavior but would allow her to come into his classroom even though he could have reported the behavior and put an end to her coming to his classroom."

In the arrest report, Hixon did admit he let the teen vape in his classroom, "even though she is underage" and it is "against school policy."

Hixon told the investigator that he might have the Teams messages between himself and the teen, but not their Twitter messages.

"As always, the safety of students and staff on campus is our top priority," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a written statement Tuesday. "In this case, it appears that this teacher may have been grooming the student through inappropriate conduct both in school and online through social media for future sexual encounters.”

Lydia Martin, a spokeswoman for St. Lucie Public Schools, released the following statement to WPTV on Tuesday about Hixon's arrest:

"St. Lucie Public Schools is working in conjunction with local law enforcement to investigate allegations of inappropriate communications between a teacher and a student. The teacher has been arrested with a felony charge of 'authority figure soliciting/engaging in lewd conduct with a student.' He will be placed on a temporary duty assignment away from students while the investigation is underway."

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Detective Jennifer Diaz at 772-462-3309.

