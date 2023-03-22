Missing boy, 15, on autism spectrum found in West Palm Beach

A15-year-old boy from West Palm Beach on the autism spectrum who was missing was found late Tuesday night.

Spokesman Mike Jachles wrote in an email at 10:40 p.m William McCray wandered off from the 2200 block of 45th Street.

At 11:10 p.m., Jachles wrote the boy was "back home safely."

He is about 5-foot-5, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black air and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray Michael Jordan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black and turquoise sneakers. He is wearing clothes in the photo submitted by the family.

Scripps Only Content 2023