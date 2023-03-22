Missing boy, 15, on autism spectrum found in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A15-year-old boy from West Palm Beach on the autism spectrum who was missing was found late Tuesday night.

Spokesman Mike Jachles wrote in an email at 10:40 p.m William McCray wandered off from the 2200 block of 45th Street.

At 11:10 p.m., Jachles wrote the boy was "back home safely."

He is about 5-foot-5, weighs around 130 pounds, and has black air and brown eyes.

He was wearing a gray Michael Jordan sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and black and turquoise sneakers. He is wearing clothes in the photo submitted by the family.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Dog captured after being stranded 4 days, adopted is missing again in Vero Beach
Historic house moved a mile in West Palm Beach neighborhood
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter
Palm Beach Gardens woman’s death sparks concern over roadway
Mr. Pickles, a 90-year-old tortoise and the oldest animal at the Houston Zoo, is a father for...
Oldest animal at zoo, Mr. Pickles, becomes first-time father at 90 years old

Latest News

People speak out for and against book banning in Martin County
Education groups ask Florida to stop enforcing rule regarding classroom books
New Martin County school superintendent selected
Man found shot dead inside 777 Liquors, PBSO says