FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 22, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - A warming trend has begun across South Florida - with low 80s through Friday and upper 80s this weekend.

Mostly sunny skies will continue with less than a 10% chance of a stray shower all the way through the end of the workweek.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s. It will also be windy throughout the day with easterly winds at 20 mph.

Humidity will increase this weekend along with temperatures. We’ll keep a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Overall, a nice, warm and humid weekend is in store.

Highs Sunday through early next week will remain warm in the mid to upper 80s, while overnight lows will also be warmer, in the upper 60s and low 70s through next week.

