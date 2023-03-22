Get Savvy in :60 - Learning more about South University and its healthcare programs

South University is a private, accredited university focused on healthcare degree programs. It’s located in West Palm Beach and serves students across the nation.

In 2023, the school is focused on enhancing its academic programs to meet healthcare staffing shortages across the country. South University recently launched the first accredited anesthesiologist assistant and physician assistant programs in Palm Beach County. Learn more at SouthUniversity.edu.

