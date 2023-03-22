Get Savvy in :60 - Learning more about South University and its healthcare programs

Get Savvy in :60 - Learning more about South University and its healthcare programs
By Megan Hayes
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South University is a private, accredited university focused on healthcare degree programs. It’s located in West Palm Beach and serves students across the nation.

In 2023, the school is focused on enhancing its academic programs to meet healthcare staffing shortages across the country. South University recently launched the first accredited anesthesiologist assistant and physician assistant programs in Palm Beach County. Learn more at SouthUniversity.edu.

Copyright 2023 WFLX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Dog captured after being stranded 4 days, adopted is missing again in Vero Beach
Palm Beach Gardens woman’s death sparks concern over roadway
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter
Teacher, baseball coach arrested in St. Lucie County

Latest News

Get Savvy in :60 - Learning more about South University and its healthcare programs
Get Savvy in :60 - Learning more about South University and its healthcare programs
Get Savvy in :60 - Two types of flooring that will give you the best value for your investment
Get Savvy in :60 - Two types of flooring that will give you the best value for your investment
Get Savvy in :60 - Two types of flooring that will give you the best value for your investment
Get Savvy in :60 - Two types of flooring that will give you the best value for your investment
Get Savvy in :60 - How to save on Palm Tran bus fare using the Paradise Pass
Get Savvy in :60 - How to save on Palm Tran bus fare using the Paradise Pass