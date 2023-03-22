Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival this weekend on Singer Island

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 3rd annual Island Off-Road Jeep Music Festival returns this weekend to Singer Island on Saturday and Sunday.

The zero-profit event pays its bills to host the festival first, then funds a handful of not-for-profit local charities.

One of those Charities is Mission 22 which is dedicated to healing America's veterans who are suffering from post-traumatic stress, brain injury, and other issues.

Tickets to the beach and Jeep lover festival start at $10 and there are VIP upgrades available. The festival is going to be held on Ocean Avenue on Riviera Beach's Singer Island.

Along with five bands, food trucks, and a kids area, there will be a blue line flag tribute to fallen police officers and free haircuts for active-duty military and veterans.

