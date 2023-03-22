New Martin County school superintendent selected

During a Tuesday evening meeting, the Martin County School Board voted unanimously for Michael Maine to become the next superintendent of schools.

Maine is currently the Martin County School District's deputy superintendent, a title he has held since last year.

At the meeting, the board discussed offering him a four-year contract with a salary of up to $254,000.

The board expects to have an update on his contract at their next meeting scheduled for April.

The current school superintendent, Dr. John Millay, announced last month that he would resign effective June 30.

"It is evident to anyone who comes into contact with him that Mr. Maine is an exceptionally talented educator and skilled, thoughtful leader," School Board Chair Marsha B. Powers said in a written statement. "We feel confident that he will build upon the positive momentum and foundation established under Dr. Millay's leadership, and continue to move our district forward as we pursue our Mission of educating all students for success."

Maine began his career with the Martin County School District as the executive director of principals and professional standards in 2021.

"It has always been a dream of mine to become a Superintendent of Schools in an environment where the school system is positioned to achieve excellence," Maine shared with the school board upon his selection for the role. "When I think of my desire to be a part of something larger than myself, of my dream to serve alongside a community of learners, families, dedicated employees and a philanthropic, passionate community, I don't think I could have imagined a better setting than the Martin County School District. I know that we are positioned to achieve great outcomes for all students as we continue our focus on building relationships, standing united as a governance team and making the best collaborative decisions for our students, families, employees and community."

Prior to his arrival in Martin County, Maine spent many years as an educator and administrator in the Hernando County School District.

