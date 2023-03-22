Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine attacked at South Florida gym, attorney says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital after he was attacked and beaten up inside a South Florida gym on Tuesday, according to his attorney.

In a statement to NBC News, attorney Lance Lazzaro said the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked in a gym sauna by "three or four thugs who beat him up."

Lazzaro said Hernandez tried fighting back and suffered cuts to his face and bruises.

"Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled," Lazzaro said. "Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital."

Lazzaro did not say where in South Florida the attack occurred.

Hernandez, who's known for his rainbow-colored hair, extensive tattoos, and aggressive style of rapping, has had a history of legal issues.

In 2015, Hernandez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of using a child in a sexual performance and was sentenced to four years of probation.

Three years later, in 2018, Hernandez was arrested for racketeering, attempted murder, and several weapons charges. He pleaded guilty and testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsters gang and was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Hernandez was released early in August of 2020.

