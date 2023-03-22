Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after attack at Palm Beach County gym

By Matt Papaycik
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital after he was assaulted inside a Palm Beach County gym on Tuesday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said the 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was attacked inside LA Fitness, located at 8888 Lantana Road, around 8:45 p.m.

In a statement to NBC News, Hernandez's attorney, Lance Lazzaro, said the rapper was attacked in a gym sauna by "three or four thugs who beat him up."

Lazzaro said Hernandez tried fighting back and suffered cuts to his face and bruises.

"Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled," Lazzaro said. "Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital."

The sheriff's office said the assault involved several individuals and Hernandez was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident.

Hernandez, who's known for his rainbow-colored hair, extensive tattoos, and aggressive style of rapping, has had a history of legal issues.

In 2015, Hernandez pleaded guilty to a felony charge of using a child in a sexual performance and was sentenced to four years of probation.

Three years later, in 2018, Hernandez was arrested for racketeering, attempted murder, and several weapons charges. He pleaded guilty and testified against members of the Nine Trey Gangsters gang and was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Hernandez was released early in August of 2020.

