800-acre brush fire in Martin County 100% contained, Florida Forest Service say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
An 800-acre fire in the Hungryland Trails area of Martin County has been 100% contained, but it hasn't been extinguished, the Florida Forest Service said late Thursday.

Around 10 p.m., the state agency said it was totally contained. At 8:30 p.m., the fire was 50% contained.

Florida Forest Service and Martin County Fire Rescue crews were battling the fire, which was first reported Thursday at around 3 p.m. when it was only about 50 acres. The fire grew and since spread near Southwest Pratt Whitney Road in Stuart.

Martin County Fire Rescue said in a tweet that RV camps on the property have been evacuated. Four bulldozers and an airplane are being used to extinguish the blaze.

Aerials showed flames and smoke billowing from the brush fire that could be seen miles away in Palm Beach County.

Martin County Sheriff's Office is on scene and various fire departments are monitoring nearby structures, homes and campers to provide protection to those properties and avoid any damage.

Crews were worried the flames may continue spreading to the hunting sites.

A resident said he's been calling his friends to make sure they're OK.

"I've called as many people, " John Jeritza said, "I'm just hoping that there are no hunters out there that may be trying to get out."

Officials said current weather conditions, including low humidity, winds and lack of rain are contributing factors that have made it difficult to contain.

