Missing Texas teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled

FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found...
FILE - An Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl in Texas has been canceled after she was found safe, police said.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Police said a 13-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The alert has been canceled for Aubree Trainer.

The Azle Police Department said on Facebook that she was located but the investigation is still ongoing. No other information was provided.

The alert had stated a suspect was driving a white panel van with an unknown license plate number and last seen at the 1000 block of Boyd Road in Azle at approximately 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Azle Police Department at 817-444-3221.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher, baseball coach arrested in St. Lucie County
Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Palm Beach County deputy taken to hospital after crash on Indiantown Road
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after attack at Palm Beach County gym
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter

Latest News

Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Oxford school shooter’s parents can face manslaughter trial
Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious...
Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online
Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair to showcase more than 500 artists
A group of friends rescues a moose after she fell through the ice of a lake near Wasilla.
Moose rescued after falling into frozen lake in Alaska
Trump's plane remains at PBIA amid possible indictment