Driver sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed 4

A driver convicted of killing four family members in a crash in Delray Beach more than four years ago was sentenced to 37 years in prison Wednesday.

Circuit Judge Jeff Gillen sentenced Paul Streater, 25, of Delray Beach, to 445.8 months behind bars after he was convicted Oct. 25 on four counts of vehicular homicide.

The counts will be served concurrently and he was credited with 481 days in jail.

He was arrested in July 2018 on multiple charges. He was found not guilty of four counts of DUI manslaughter and three counts of driving under the influence/causing or contributing to injury.

Delray Beach police said Streater, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was driving his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado at more than 100 mph in a 45 mph speed zone when he rear-ended a 2018 Dodge Caravan on South Federal Highway, killing two children and two adults.

Streater had Difluoroethane in his system, which is the main ingredient in Dust-Off, according to toxicology reports.

The occupants of the van were driver Jorge Raschiotto, 50, of Argentina, his sister, Veronica Raschiotto, 42, of Mexico, and her two children, Diego, 8, and Mia, 6.

After the conviction, Streater's attorney, Sam Halpern, said that jury was denied access to critical exculpatory documents regarding the operation and design of Streater's 2010 Silverado. They planned to appeal.

