Home health aide accused of stealing $5K ring from patient

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
A home health aide in Port St. Lucie faces multiple charges after police said she was stealing from an elderly patient.

Durnia Bruzon, 46, was arrested Wednesday and faces charges of theft from a person 65 years of age or older, giving false information to a pawnbroker and dealing in stolen property.

Police said they started investigating after receiving reports of items missing from the patient's homes.

Detectives said Bruzon was responsible for stealing a ring valued at $5,000 from an 86-year-old patient and then pawning it for $450.

Police said they are still investigating the case.

St. Lucie County Jail records show that Bruzon is being held on a $27,500 bond.

Anyone who hired Bruzon and is missing items is urged to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

