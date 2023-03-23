Navy sailor from Jupiter reported missing in Illinois

The Waukegan Police Department is looking for a 21-year-old Navy service member from Jupiter who has been missing for nearly a week.

The department said Séamus Gray was reported missing at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Waukegan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division said the 21-year-old man has not been seen since the early morning hours of March 18.

"I'd like everybody's help to find my son," Kerry Gray, Séamus Gray's mother, said during a news conference Thursday in Waukegan, Illinois.

The Gray family is from Jupiter, Florida. Kerry Gray said she's been searching tirelessly for her son.

Kerry Gray, the mother of Séamus Gray, pleads for the community's help in finding her son during a news conference on March 23, 2023.

"I'm here, I'm going through dumpsters looking for my son. The Waukegan Police Department has been amazing. They're why I'm still able to stand," she said.

Detectives said Séamus Gray is a member of the United States Navy and is assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes. He did not report back at his assigned time, authorities said.

According to the authorities, Séamus Gray was last seen at 1:35 a.m. Saturday. He was seen leaving a bar called Ibiza in Waukegan, Illinois. Surveillance video released Thursday showed him walking east from the bar in a pink shirt and pants. Police said he has not been seen or spoken to since.

His mom said her son was supposed to be heading home.

Waukegan Deputy Chief Brian Mullen shares search efforts at a news conference on March 23, 2023.

"He was supposed to go home and play Xbox with his little brother online and his best friend from Florida," Kerry Gray said.

The Waukegan Police Department was notified on March 21 that Séamus Gray was missing. Within that time, authorities said, they've gotten their hands on even more video of him.

"The last video that we obtained shows Séamus right by the waterfront by the docks down there," Waukegan Deputy Chief Brian Mullen said during Thursday's news conference.

Mullen said they searched the waters in that area.

"We focused our efforts searching the water again today, we did search the water some yesterday but we refocused it,"he said.

Anyone with information on Séamus Gray's whereabouts is asked to contact the Waukegan Police Department at 847-360-9001.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.

