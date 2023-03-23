'Nothing to read into' Trump grand jury delay, former prosecutor says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
It's become routine for a crowd of photographers at Palm Beach International Airport to wait and watch former President Donald Trump's plane.

The same thing is occurring near Mar-a-Lago where Trump supporters drove up and down Southern Boulevard on Thursday past a bank of reporters.

There is still no word from a New York grand jury, and Trump has not been arrested, which he predicted would happen Tuesday.

RELATED: Manhattan district attorney postpones Trump grand jury session

"There's nothing to read into these particular delays one way or the other," attorney David Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor in South Florida, said. "It's not a good thing. It's not a bad thing."

Attorney David Weinstein offers his thoughts on Donald Trump's case in Manhattan involving Stormy Daniels.

Weinstein said the person who controls the situation is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

"He will decide when he is ready to submit an indictment to this grand jury," Weinstein said.

Bragg was a social media target for Trump, who made a Thursday post on his Truth Social account about the situation.

"Total disarray in the Manhattan D.A.'s Office. Tremendous dissension and chaos because they have NO CASE," Trump wrote.

In a letter to congressional committee chairmen that was made public, Bragg wrote that Trump, "created a false expectation that he would be arrested," and there was no legitimate basis for a congressional inquiry.

Weinstein said he believes Bragg is now trying to push back on the criticism and attacks.

"Remember, he is an elected official, and so he's had experience with public opinion and public reaction," Weinstein said. "Seeing what took place, he's trying to do what he needs to do in the grand jury process to regain control of the situation."

