Palm Beach County deputy taken to hospital after crash on Indiantown Road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two people, including a Palm Beach County deputy, were taken to the hospital on Thursday morning following a serious crash on Indiantown Road in Jupiter, authorities said.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, said a truck struck the deputy's patrol car just before 6 a.m. on Indiantown Road near Florida's Turnpike.

Barbera said the deputy was knocked unconscious, and both the deputy and driver of the truck were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Currently, all westbound lanes of Indiantown Road are shut down between Interstate 95 and the Turnpike, along with the northbound and southbound ramps to Indiantown Road on the Turnpike.

A picture from the scene showed a smashed up PBSO patrol car in a grassy median, along with a second smashed up vehicle on Indiantown Road.

