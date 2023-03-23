Police: Driver was traveling more than 80 mph at time of deadly crash

A 21-year-old man was arrested in a Port St. Lucie crash that killed a 71-year-old driver last year, police announced Thursday.

Investigators said McEnroe Duroseau of Fort Pierce was driving more than 80 mph in a 35 mph zone in the 700 block of Northwest Selvitz Road on Aug. 25.

Duroseau sideswiped another vehicle in the opposite lane of travel and then hit a third vehicle head-on, according to police.

The 71-year-old driver of the third vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died from his injuries three days later.

Investigators said Duroseau was arrested last week and faces a charge of vehicular homicide.

Police did not release the name of the driver who was killed.

