Riviera Beach man wins $4 million playing Mega Millions

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Riviera Beach man turned $3 into $4 million by playing the Florida Lottery.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Jean Corriolan spent $2 bucks on a Mega Million Quick Pick ticket and would have won $1 million.

But since he threw in an extra dollar on the Megaplier add-on feature, he won $4 million in the Nov. 18 drawing!

MORE: Delaware man wins $5M after buying scratch-off ticket at Publix in Delray Beach

Corriolan purchased his winning ticket at A&M Discount Beverage store located at 8057 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.

The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Teacher, baseball coach arrested in St. Lucie County
Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Palm Beach County deputy taken to hospital after crash on Indiantown Road
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after attack at Palm Beach County gym
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter

Latest News

Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary art fair to showcase more than 500 artists
Trump's plane remains at PBIA amid possible indictment
Martin County woman, 100, creates quilt to show opposition to book ban
Gender dysphoria treatment bill clears first House committee
Martin County leader favors travel advisory, Stuart mayor says it's unfortunate