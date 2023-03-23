Riviera Beach man wins $4 million playing Mega Millions
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Riviera Beach man turned $3 into $4 million by playing the Florida Lottery.
The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Jean Corriolan spent $2 bucks on a Mega Million Quick Pick ticket and would have won $1 million.
But since he threw in an extra dollar on the Megaplier add-on feature, he won $4 million in the Nov. 18 drawing!
MORE: Delaware man wins $5M after buying scratch-off ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Corriolan purchased his winning ticket at A&M Discount Beverage store located at 8057 North Military Trail in Palm Beach Gardens.
The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Mega Millions ticket.
Scripps Only Content 2023