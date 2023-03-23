RVs, campers evacuated as large brush fire spreads in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Florida Forest Service and Martin County Fire Rescue crews are battling a 500-acre brush fire in the Hungryland Trails area of Martin County.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon. The fire is spreading near Southwest Pratt Whitney Road in Stuart.

Martin County Fire Rescue said in a Tweet that RV camps on the property have been evacuated. Four bulldozers and an airplane are being used to extinguish the blaze.

Aerials showed flames and smoke billowing from the brush fire that could be seen miles away in West Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff's Office is on scene and various fire departments are monitoring nearby structures, homes and campers to provide protection to those properties and avoid any damage.

As of 5:35 p.m., the fire was 20% contained.

Officials said current weather conditions, including low humidity, winds and lack of rain are contributing factors.

