Several mobile homes at risk as brush fire spreads in Martin County

Florida Forest Service and Martin County Fire Rescue crews are battling a 50-acre brush fire in the Hungryland Trails area of Martin County.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon. The fire is spreading near Southwest Pratt Whitney Road in Stuart.

Martin County Fire Rescue said in a Tweet that the brush fire is a threat to several mobile homes but no one is in danger. Four bulldozers and an airplane are being used to extinguish the blaze.

Aerials showed smoke billowing from the brush fire that could be seen miles away in West Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff's Office is on scene and various fire departments are monitoring nearby structures, homes and campers to provide protection to those properties and avoid any damage.

As of 2:49 p.m., the fire was not contained, according to Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Miguel Nevarez.

Scripps Only Content 2023