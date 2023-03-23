Several mobile homes at risk as brush fire spreads in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida Forest Service and Martin County Fire Rescue crews are battling a 50-acre brush fire in the Hungryland Trails area of Martin County.

The fire was reported Thursday afternoon. The fire is spreading near Southwest Pratt Whitney Road in Stuart.

Martin County Fire Rescue said in a Tweet that the brush fire is a threat to several mobile homes but no one is in danger. Four bulldozers and an airplane are being used to extinguish the blaze.

Aerials showed smoke billowing from the brush fire that could be seen miles away in West Palm Beach.

Martin County Sheriff's Office is on scene and various fire departments are monitoring nearby structures, homes and campers to provide protection to those properties and avoid any damage.

As of 2:49 p.m., the fire was not contained, according to Florida Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation Specialist Miguel Nevarez.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Teacher, baseball coach arrested in St. Lucie County
Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Palm Beach County deputy taken to hospital after crash on Indiantown Road
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after attack at Palm Beach County gym
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter

Latest News

Tip about body buried in backyard turns out to be unfounded
St. Lucie County Teacher of the Year teaches women's history
FTC warns AI voice cloning is enhancing 'grandparent scam'
Driver sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed 4