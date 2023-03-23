Shooting near West Palm Beach convenience store injures person

Police in West Palm Beach said a person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting near a convenience store.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. at a store located at the corner of Australian Avenue and 25th Street.

Police said two cars were involved in the shooting.

After the gunfire, one vehicle went to the hospital while the other fled the scene.

The person who was shot arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two parties.

Investigators said they are working on several leads to try and find out who the people were that were involved.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and it was not a random shooting.

