Shooting near West Palm Beach convenience store injures person

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in West Palm Beach said a person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting near a convenience store.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. at a store located at the corner of Australian Avenue and 25th Street.

Police said two cars were involved in the shooting.

After the gunfire, one vehicle went to the hospital while the other fled the scene.

The person who was shot arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two parties.

Investigators said they are working on several leads to try and find out who the people were that were involved.

Police said there is no threat to the community, and it was not a random shooting.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Teacher, baseball coach arrested in St. Lucie County
Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Palm Beach Co. deputy knocked unconscious after crash on Indiantown Road
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after attack at Palm Beach County gym

Latest News

'Nothing to read into' Trump grand jury delay, former prosecutor says
Police: Driver was traveling more than 80 mph at time of deadly crash
Sweet 16 provides life-changing experience for FAU pep band
RVs, campers evacuated as large brush fire spreads in Martin County