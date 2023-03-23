Tip about body buried in backyard turns out to be unfounded

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had completed its week-long search for evidence at a home in the Indian River Estates neighborhood concerning a missing persons case.

WPTV cameras were at the house, located in the 5800 block of Palmetto Drive, Monday as a K-9 search and rescue team from Sarasota was brought in to assist in the search.

The sheriff's office said they received a tip that a body may have been buried in the backyard.

Investigators said bones were unearthed on the property, but it was later determined that they were not human.

There was no other evidence to support the tip.

Scripps Only Content 2023