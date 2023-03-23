Tip about body buried in backyard turns out to be unfounded

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday it had completed its week-long search for evidence at a home in the Indian River Estates neighborhood concerning a missing persons case.

WPTV cameras were at the house, located in the 5800 block of Palmetto Drive, Monday as a K-9 search and rescue team from Sarasota was brought in to assist in the search.

The sheriff's office said they received a tip that a body may have been buried in the backyard.

Investigators said bones were unearthed on the property, but it was later determined that they were not human.

There was no other evidence to support the tip.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Teacher, baseball coach arrested in St. Lucie County
Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Palm Beach County deputy taken to hospital after crash on Indiantown Road
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalized after attack at Palm Beach County gym
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at Alternate A1A in Jupiter

Latest News

Several mobile homes at risk as brush fire spreads in Martin County
St. Lucie County Teacher of the Year teaches women's history
FTC warns AI voice cloning is enhancing 'grandparent scam'
Driver sentenced to 37 years in prison for 2018 crash that killed 4