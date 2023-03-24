Full I-95 closure at Glades Road in Boca Raton delayed until next weekend

The full closure of Glades Road at Interstate 95 from Friday night to Monday morning has been postponed to next weekend.

To implement final configuration of the Glades Road diverging diamond interchange, Glades Road at I-95 will close to traffic at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, April 3 in its final configuration with all lanes and movements open and available later that day.

FDOT said it continues to work with the City of Boca Raton staff to monitor and manage traffic conditions at the Glades Road and I-95 Interchange while final construction activities are underway.

FDOT said the delay was "due to "unforeseen delay" though the project is ahead of its target completion of May 1.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding," FDOT said in a news release.

At 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, the interchange partially opened for the first time but work continued.

The configuration is now open to traffic in a temporary configuration with three travel lanes available in each direction. Pedestrian traffic is being detoured to the north sidewalk, while construction on the south side is finalized.

A diverging diamond interchange allows two directions of traffic on the roadway to temporarily cross to the opposite side of the road, according to FDOT. This limits traffic signal phases and allows drivers to make a left turn without crossing in front of oncoming traffic. The lanes then change back to the right side of the road.

The new interchange is part of an I-95 express phase project FDOT started in November 2019 with a price tag of $148 million.

