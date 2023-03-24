Giraffes paint with their tounges at Lion Country Safari

I took some of the members of WPTV's morning show to Lion Country Safari to paint with the giraffe.

"Ohhhhhh. That first brush stroke. Magic," said anchor Hollani Davis as the 18-foot artist named Bacardi started his latest piece of art.

When you come to the end of your adventure at Lion Country Safari. The last animals you encounter are a tower of giraffe. Some of which have hidden talent.

"Guests get to get up close as a giraffe is painting a very unique painting. and each painting is actually as unique as all the giraffe patterns," said Lion Country's Marketing Director Haley McCann.

"Here we gooooooo," gasped Hollani as Bakari made his next stroke.

The artisan giraffes each have different painting techniques. Bakari likes to paint in swirls and strokes.

Off-road at the safari stands a two-story high gazebo where the resident giraffe interacts with humans.

"And watch the giraffe just express themselves," said Anna Samaroo who is a Wildlife Trainer.

"Those colors are fantastic," I said to Hollani.

"He's like those sweat potatoes are too," laughed Hollani.

Giraffe can be up to about 18 feet tall and because we all know giraffes don't come equipt with hands. Bakari uses his tongue to paint.

"Giraffe's tounge is about 18 inches long and they are prehensile. So as we see with the painting can actually grab things with that tongue," said McCann. "They really just stick that long tongue out, wrap it around that paintbrush stick and that's a natural behavior for them to use will usually pull the bark and eat the bark off of sticks and branches once they're done with eating leaves."

The three familiar morning show faces, Hollani, Ashley, and Jennifer think their kids would be impressed.

"Yeah, Joseph would be fascinated," said Meteorologist Jennifer Correa.

"One of their favorite things in life is feeding the giraffes snacks. So, tell me when this is going to air sigh make sure they're not watching. I'm going to be in trouble," giggled anchor Ashley Glass.

WATCH: Pretending we are in 'The Lion King' movie

"And it also just watching him do is very calming and relaxing," said Jennifer.

I asked Hollani why watching giraffe paint is so relaxing.

"Because we're not in the office," laughed Hollani.

"That experience of getting so close with the giraffe is something that you'll cherish forever," Jennifer said.

"I think this could be hanging in my house and people will say, 'Who painted this? You know, did you did your daughter?' and when I say 'No, it was a giraffe.' That will start a conversation," laughed Ashley.

"I mean, it's very Picasso," Hollani commented.

"It makes me so also joyful to really see that we are fulfilling part of our mission and connecting people with animals," said McCann.

The experience for four people includes park admission, the painting experience, the painting itself and runs $300. All of which help fund Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

WATCH: What's new at Lion Country Safari

New attractions and animals at Lion Country Safari

Scripps Only Content 2023