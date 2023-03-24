Owls upset Tennessee 62-55, soar into Elite 8

Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon reacts after a play during the second half of a...
Florida Atlantic guard Brandon Weatherspoon reacts after a play during the second half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against Tennessee in the East Regional of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic is going to the Elite Eight for the first time.

Florida Atlantic, playing in just its second NCAA tournament, moved within a victory of the Final Four by using a second-half push led by Michael Forrest to beat fourth-seeded Tennessee 62-55 on Thursday night.

The ninth-seeded Owls (34-3) will play third-seeded Kansas State in the East Region final at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Even before the tournament started, this was the unquestionably the greatest season in FAU history. Now it the Owls are one of the biggest stories in all of sports.

Johnell Davis led the Owls with 15 points and Forrest finished with 11, eight in a crucial second-half run where FAU took control.

The Volunteers (25-11), who were looking for just the second Elite Eight appearance in program history, shot just 33% — including 6 of 23 from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Jonas Aidoo scored 10 points apiece.

