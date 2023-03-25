Deputies find young boy alone in Indian River County

Indian River County deputies found a young boy alone in Vero Beach Estates on Saturday afternoon.

The child was found in the 800 block of 10th Avenue and is now safe in care of deputies, according to a post on Facebook by the agency.

The sheriff's office is asking people in the community to help identify the child and locate the parents.

If anyone has information, call 772-978-6240.

Lt. Joseph W. Abollo, a sheriff's office spokesman, had no other information.

