Deputies find young boy's parents after he was seen alone in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Indian River County deputies located a young boy's parents Saturday night after he was seen alone in Vero Beach Estates earlier in the day.

The child was originally found in the 800 block of 10th Avenue and was safe in care of deputies, according to a post on Facebook by the agency in the afternoon that has since been deleted.

The sheriff's office was asking people in the community to help identify the child and locate the parents.

"I can tell you that the social media post worked and someone recognized the child," Sgt. Kevin Jaworski, a spokesman for the agency told WPTV. "That person contacted the parent, who contacted us immediately after."

He said the Department of Children and Families was notified, "which is common in these type of situations."

No information on the child or circumstances of him belong alone was available.

