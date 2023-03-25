Felon, 23, arrested in shooting near convenience store in West Pal Beach

A 23-year-old felon from Riviera Beach was arrested seven hours after a shooting of a man wounded near a convenience store.

LeRoy Brown faces charges of attempted first-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied vehicle, discharging a firearm on public property and felon in possession of a firearm at 4:15 p.m. Thursday at Majestic Gas Station at the corner of Australian Avenue and 25th Street.

West Palm Beach police first received a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert.

An officer working at St. Mary’s Medical Center radioed in that a man in a white Volkswagen arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The VW had been parked at the gas station directly behind a van when a red Mercedes pulled up behind it, police spokesman Mike Jachles said in a news release. Apparently unaware of the Mercedes, the VW backed up and hit the Mercedes’ bumper.

The Mercedes driver, who was standing outside the car, pulled out a handgun and opened the driver’s door of the VW and began firing at the driver, according to the arrest report.

The victim, who is only being identified as a 22-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man because of Marsy's Law, fired shots at the suspect’s car, police said.

During the exchange of gunfire, a passing car was struck but no one in that car was injured.

Detectives found the Mercedes was among 17 owned by business owner who rents out his vehicles.

They located the suspect’s car and set up surveillance at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Banyan Leaf Drive outside of West Palm Beach.

With the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, search warrants were obtained and evidence recovered , including a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun hidden in a ventilation duct.

He was arrested at 11:26 p.m. and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail just after 1 a.m. Friday. Brown is being held on no bond and his next court appearance is 10:30 a.m. April 24.

Brown was previously convicted of possession of cocaine on March 4, 2021.

