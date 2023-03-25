Man driving stolen car flees police, drowns after vehicle crashes in canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 46-year-old man fleeing police in a stolen car drowned after the vehicle crashed into a canal, according to Fort Pierce police and Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday.

At 5:32 p.m. Friday, a victim reported a stolen black 2014 Hyundai from the 1300 block of North 25th Street.

About 30 minutes later, the Fort Pierce Police Department attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle but the sole occupant failed to stop and fled the scene, police spokeswoman April Lee said in a news release. At the intersection of North 17th Street and Canal Terrace, the Hyundai went off the roadway;s shoulder and overturned into a canal, FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda emailed after an inquiry by WPTV.

Officers entered the canal, pulled the man from the vehicle and performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to HCA Lawnwood where he died.

The victim has not been identified by police or FHP.

Due to the crash involving a pursuit in their jurisdiction, Fort Pierce police requested FHP to conduct the investigation.

No officers or patrol vehicles made contact with the vehicle, and there were no other reported injuries or fatalities, FHP said.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Riviera Beach man wins $4 million playing Mega Millions
Man wins $5M after buying lottery ticket at Publix in Delray Beach
Shooting near West Palm Beach convenience store injures person
Teacher, baseball coach arrested in St. Lucie County
Bills in Florida Legislature impacting LGBTQ+ community

Latest News

Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
Mississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight
Woman dies in single-car crash near Okeechobee city limits
FAU to host 9 watch parties for Elite Eight game
State bill would ban flying most flags on government property