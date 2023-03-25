Man driving stolen car flees police, drowns after vehicle crashes in canal

A 46-year-old man fleeing police in a stolen car drowned after the vehicle crashed into a canal, according to Fort Pierce police and Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday.

At 5:32 p.m. Friday, a victim reported a stolen black 2014 Hyundai from the 1300 block of North 25th Street.

About 30 minutes later, the Fort Pierce Police Department attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle but the sole occupant failed to stop and fled the scene, police spokeswoman April Lee said in a news release. At the intersection of North 17th Street and Canal Terrace, the Hyundai went off the roadway;s shoulder and overturned into a canal, FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda emailed after an inquiry by WPTV.

Officers entered the canal, pulled the man from the vehicle and performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to HCA Lawnwood where he died.

The victim has not been identified by police or FHP.

Due to the crash involving a pursuit in their jurisdiction, Fort Pierce police requested FHP to conduct the investigation.

No officers or patrol vehicles made contact with the vehicle, and there were no other reported injuries or fatalities, FHP said.

Scripps Only Content 2023