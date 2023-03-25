Man driving stolen car flees police, drowns after vehicle crashes in canal

A 46-year-old man fleeing police in a stolen car drowned after the vehicle crashed into a canal, according to Fort Pierce police and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, a victim reported a stolen black 2014 Hyundai from the 1300 block of North 25th Street.

About 30 minutes later, the Fort Pierce Police Department attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the sole occupant failed to stop and fled the scene, police spokeswoman April Lee said in a news release.

The Hyundai went off the shoulder of the roadway and overturned in a canal, FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda said in an email after an inquiry by WPTV.

Officers entered the canal and pulled the man from the vehicle. The man was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he died.

The victim has not been identified by police or the FHP.

Fort Pierce police requested the FHP to conduct the investigation.

No officers or patrol vehicles made contact with the vehicle, and there were no other reported injuries or fatalities, Miranda said.

