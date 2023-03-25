Man driving stolen vehicle drowns after vehicle crashes in canal in Fort Pierce

A man driving a stolen vehicle drowned after the vehicle crashed into a canal, Fort Pierce police said Saturday.

At 5:32 p.m. Friday, a victim reported a stolen vehicle from the 1300 block of North 25th Street.

About 30 minutes later, the Fort Pierce Police Department attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The sole occupant failed to stop and fled the scene, which resulted in the vehicle crashing into the canal at North 17th and Canal Terrance, spokeswoman April Lee said in a news release.

Officers entered the canal, pulled the man from the vehicle and performed life-saving measures. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Florida Highway Patrol responded and is investigating the crash.

Scripps Only Content 2023