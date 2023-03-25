Mississippi tornadoes kill 23, injure dozens overnight

Tornadoes that tore through Mississippi Friday night have left 23 dead, dozens injured and four missing, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

MSEMA expects those numbers to change, the agency said in a Twitter post.

The overnight storm destroyed buildings and knocked out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls and moved through several southern states, according to the Associated Press.

Officials in Mississippi have been meeting to gather more information on the storm and determine a plan of action. Information regarding shelter and feeding operations was announced via MSEMA's Twitter account.

The agency has asked residents not to self-deploy.

“Volunteer Mississippi is asking private citizens not to self-deploy. They will work to match unaffiliated volunteers with affiliated groups on the ground when the time is right. If you would like to donate water or resources, the Rolling Fork Civic Center is open to receive them,” MSEMA said on Twitter.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said he was headed to the first-hit area of Sharkey County after completing a briefing on the storm.

“Just completed command briefing with our disaster response team. Devastating damage—as everyone knows. This is a tragedy. I am on my way to Sharkey County to be with the people first hit. We are blessed with brave, capable responders and loving neighbors. Please continue to pray,” Reeves said on Twitter.

Our executive director is en route with the Governor.

Also, a FEMA Region IV IMAT team is on the way to the state to assist as well.

We cannot say thank you enough to the amount of people helping our state right now. Mississippi is resilient and we will get through this. https://t.co/1fMOPUm3qa — msema (@MSEMA) March 25, 2023

