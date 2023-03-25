Woman dies in single-car crash near Okeechobee city limits

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 49-year-old woman died in a single-car crash just north of the Okeechobee city limits, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

At 9:20 p.m. Friday, the woman from Lorida in Highland County was driving a 2004 Red Ford Ranger alone on U.S.-98 north, Lt. Indiana Miranda wrote in a news release. While driving west, she attempted to negotiate a left-hand curve east of Northwest 176th Avenue. She traveled off the roadway to the left, overturned and collided with a fence on the shoulder.

She was pronounced dead at HCA Lawnwood Hospital at 1048 p.m.

