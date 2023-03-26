Brush fire escalates to 80 acres near South Fork High School

Martin County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews are working to extinguish a brush fire near South Fork High and the Foxwood neighborhood in Stuart on Sunday afternoon.

Neighbors told WPTV photojournalist Jeff Ringrose an old dry tree hit a power line west of Interstate 95 at the Hobe Sound exit. "A tree fell on a line. That's all it took," one neighbor said.

Brush fire escalates to 50 acres.

Just before 2 p.m., firefighters responded to the 10,000 block of Red Wing Drive. They found a 30-by-30 foot blaze, which spread to heavy brush nearby, fire rescue spokesman Cory Pippin told WPTV in an inquiry.

The fire escalated and quickly reached at least 50-plus acres and then 80 acres but was 80% contained around 6 p.m.

The county agency is assisting Florida Forest Service with three brush trucks, three engines and a ladder truck.

Mario LoGiacco shot the fire from the parking lot of Christ Fellowship in Stuart.

Crews are trying to keep the fire from houses on Hawkview Circle in the Foxwood neighborhood, Pippin said.

Pratt Whitney Road in front of Foxwood has been shut down by law enforcement.

No injuries have been reported. No homes have been damaged and there is no threat to any, fire rescue said.

But there is damage to power lines with electricity out in the area, including the high school.

MCFR and forestry crews expect to remain throughout the night, and will watch for any flareups.

MCFR posted images on Facebook.

About 6 miles north Saturday, the brush fire in the Hungryland preserve area in Martin County flared up on Saturday, burning between 50 and 70 acres, according to Martin County Fire Rescue. On Thursday, it reached 800 acres but that night it was 100% contained.

In St. Lucie County, there also was a brush fire.

A 1:27 p.m., units were dispatched to the 1200 block of Southwest Curry Street. Crews discovered a transformer blew and it ignited a brush fire, St. Lucie Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. There were no injuries and no structures damaged.

A 1:27 PM, units were dispatched to the 1200 blk of SW Curry Street. Upon arrival crews discovered a transformer blew starting a brush fire. FFs worked quickly to keep the fire under control & away from nearby homes. Fire was out at 3:14 with no injuries & no structures damaged. pic.twitter.com/XSkDfHkug3 — StLucieFire (@StLucieFireDist) March 26, 2023

