FAU offers Owls fans tickets to Final Four

Florida Atlantic fans have a chance to see the history-making Owls in the Final Four in person.

The university has been given an allotment of tickets to the NCAA tournament's Final Four at NRG Stadium in Houston, where the No. 9 seed Owls defeated third-seeded Kansas State 79-76 on Saturday night and will face the winner of Sunday's South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State.

All seating will be allocated based on current and historical donations to FAU's athletics department and basketball season ticket-holder status.

Fans can upgrade their donation amounts to increase their priority status for Final Four tickets.

Students can request tickets online by clicking here. Student ticket requests are limited to two.

Fans can request tickets online by clicking here. The limit for ticket requests is six.

Scripps Only Content 2023