Florida principal resigns after complaints on 'David' statue nudity

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Florida charter school principal has been forced to resign after a parent complained sixth graders were exposed to pornography during a lesson on Renaissance art that included Michelangelo's "David" sculpture.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that the principal, Hope Carrasquilla, of Tallahassee Classical School resigned this week after an ultimatum from the school board's chairman.

One parent complained the material was pornographic and two other parents said they wanted to be notified of the lesson before it was given to their children, Carrasquilla said. The instruction also included Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam" painting and Botticelli's "Birth of Venus."

"It saddens me that my time here had to end this way," Carrasquilla told the paper.

The "David" statue's nudity has been part of a centuries-old debate about art pushing boundaries and the rules of censorship. In the 1500s, metal fig leaves covered the genitals of statues like David when the Roman Catholic Church deemed nudity as immodest and obscene.

The kerfuffle in Florida also prompted social media users to point out similarities to a 1990s episode of "The Simpsons" where characters debate the censorship of the "David" statue.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Trump’s plane remains at PBIA amid possible indictment
Deputies find young boy's parents after he was seen alone in Indian River County
Man driving stolen car flees police, drowns after vehicle crashes in canal
Security for Palm Beach Pride ramped up, record number of crowds expected
Woman dies in single-car crash near Okeechobee city limits

Latest News

Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college...
FAU offers Owls fans tickets to Final Four
Woman arrested after boy, 2, found alone in Indian River County neighborhood
Lake Worth Beach church organizes blood drive
Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May holds up the championship trophy after Florida Atlantic...
Owls flying on to Final Four after 79-76 win against Kansas State