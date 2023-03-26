Owls flying on to Final Four after 79-76 win against Kansas State

Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college...
Florida Atlantic players celebrate after defeating Kansas State in an Elite 8 college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic is going to its first Final Four in school history.

The Owls outlasted Kansas State 79-76 in the East Region final of the NCAA tournament at Madison Square Garden.

FAU's Michael Forrest, who didn't score in the first two games of the tournament, made four clutch free throws in the final seconds to seal the victory.

The No. 9 seed Owls downed No. 3 seed Kansas State despite having 22 turnovers.

FAU's Alijah Martin leds the Owls with 17 points, followed by Bryan Greenlee with 16 and Vladislav Goldin with 14.

Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin grabs a rebound over Kansas State guard Markquis...
Florida Atlantic center Vladislav Goldin grabs a rebound over Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell in the first half of an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.

Kansas State's Markquis Nowell had 30 points in the loss.

Kansas State star Keyontae Johnson fouled out with 2:44 left to play. Johnson finished with 9 points.

Greenlee fouled out shortly thereafter.

David N'Guessan fouled out for Kansas State with under two minutes.

FAU (35-3), making just its second appearance in the NCAA tournament, will head to Houston to play the winner of Sunday's South Region final between Creighton and San Diego State.

Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin shoots over Kansas State's David N'Guessan in the first...
Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin shoots over Kansas State's David N'Guessan in the first half of an Elite Eight game in the NCAA tournament's East Region final, Saturday, March 25, 2023, in New York.

The winningest team in Division I this season had never won an NCAA tournament game before ripping off four straight, all by single digits.

Nowell, the 5-foot-8 native New Yorker, was incredible again at the Garden, with 30 points, 12 assists and five steals, coming off a record-breaking Sweet 16 game. He didn't get enough help.

Martin scored 17 points, including a huge 3 down the stretch, the 7-foot-1 Goldin had 14 points and 13 rebounds, and Michael Forrest made four clutch free throws in the final 20 seconds for the Owls.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin was the only other player in double figures for Kansas State (26-10) with 14 points.

