2 shot, 1 killed in Loxahatchee Groves, sheriff's office says

Two people were shot, one of them killed, early Monday morning in Loxahatchee Groves, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 15000 block of Forest Lane just before 6:30 a.m. and found a man and woman shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Detectives from PBSO's Violent Crimes Division are investigating the crime, and the sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public.

