2 shot, 1 killed in Loxahatchee Groves

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Two people were shot, one of them killed, early Monday morning in Loxahatchee Groves, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies were called to the 15000 block of Forest Lane just before 6:30 a.m. and found a man and woman shot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to a hospital, where her condition is unknown.

Violent crimes detectives are investigating the crime, and Barbera said there is no threat to the public.

