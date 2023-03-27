Brunson, Shannon, de Armas to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ in April

Quinta Brunson appears at Time's second annual Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on March...
Quinta Brunson appears at Time's second annual Women of the Year Gala in Los Angeles on March 8, 2023, left, Molly Shannon appears at a special screening of "A Good Person" in New York on March 20, 2023, center, and Ana de Armas appears at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2023. Brunson, Shannon and De Armas will each host "Saturday Night Live" episodes in April. (AP Photo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Two first-time hosts — Quinta Brunson and Ana de Armas — will make their “Saturday Night Live” debuts in April.

Brunson, creator and star of ABC's "Abbott Elementary" comedy, will be host of this Saturday's show, NBC announced on Monday. Lil Yachty, whose latest disc debuted at the top of Billboard's rock and alternative charts, is the musical guest.

Molly Shannon returns to "SNL" to host on April 8. Shannon, one of the show's cast members from 1995 to 2001, has been host one time before. Jonas Brothers, who have a new album due in May, will be the show's musical guest for the third time.

De Armas, who earned an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in "Blonde," is the scheduled host for April 15. She's got an upcoming show, "Ghosted," rolling out on Apple TV+ later in April.

Karol G is the musical guest on April 15. Her latest disc is the first all-Spanish album by a female artist to top the Billboard chart.

Associated Press 2023

