FOX29 First Alert Weather Forecast: March 27, 2023

By WFLX Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Get ready for the heat early this week.

Monday morning is very warm with lows barely falling overnight. The day begins with the 70s and that is going to set up the day for a hot afternoon with summer-like heat.

Monday’s highs will top close to 90 degrees from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

Southerly flow is keeping the weather hot for Monday. High pressure remains in control with mostly to partly sunny skies Monday afternoon.

More humid on Tuesday ahead of a mini cool front and staying dry again for much of Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few showers are possible Tuesday night ahead of the cold front that will bring a slight cooling by Wednesday.

Clouds clearing on Wednesday morning as the front passes through, then mostly sunny with highs back near normal in the low 80s.

Mornings lows in the 70s again Tuesday morning then the 60s starting Wednesday morning.

Low humidity and sunny weather for the rest of the week, with highs in the low 80s then the mid 80s by the weekend.

