Parents, students to protest Seminole Ridge High School bathroom policy

Parents and students are planning to protest Monday outside Seminole Ridge Community High School. The disagreement is over a new policy on bathroom use for students.

Principal Robert Hatcher said in a note to parents that the new policy is to monitor student bathrooms after they were renovated and doors were added.

Parents and students are now calling the change unsanitary and inhumane.

According to the new policy, teachers will now be stationed outside each bathroom during classtime and will be able to look at items that students are taking into the restroom, such as makeup or feminine hygiene products.

No more than four students will be allowed in a bathroom at a time, and each time a student enters, teachers will need to submit an online form.

Parents and students are planning to gather outside the school on Monday morning to protest peacefully.

An online petition challenging the policy now has more than 700 signatures.

In a statement to parents, Hatcher said no student will be prevented from using the restroom when needed.

Scripps Only Content 2023