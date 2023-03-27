Pedestrian, 75, fatally struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Police in Port St. Lucie said a 75-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver Monday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Community Boulevard and Southwest Westcliffe Lane.

Investigators said a 36-year-old woman, driving a Hyundai Tucson, exited the roundabout and struck the pedestrian in the roadway.

The 75-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.

The name of the victim has not been released.

