Pedestrian, 75, fatally struck by vehicle in Port St. Lucie
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Police in Port St. Lucie said a 75-year-old man was struck and killed by a driver Monday morning.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Southwest Community Boulevard and Southwest Westcliffe Lane.
Investigators said a 36-year-old woman, driving a Hyundai Tucson, exited the roundabout and struck the pedestrian in the roadway.
The 75-year-old pedestrian was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Police said the driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, according to authorities.
The name of the victim has not been released.
