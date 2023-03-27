Police: Man taken to hospital after Delray Beach shooting

Police in Delray Beach are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Southwest Tenth Avenue, according to a tweet from police.

Delray Beach police are investigating a shooting in the 300-block of SW 10th Ave. An adult male was found shot. He was transported to the hospital with with non-life threatening injuries. No suspect info at this time. pic.twitter.com/VsbgbpI50v — Delray Beach Police (@DelrayBeachPD) March 27, 2023

A man was found shot at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have any details on the gunman.

No other information was immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2023