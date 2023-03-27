Police: Man taken to hospital after Delray Beach shooting
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Police in Delray Beach are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 300 block of Southwest Tenth Avenue, according to a tweet from police.
A man was found shot at the scene and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police did not have any details on the gunman.
No other information was immediately available.
