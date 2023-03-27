St. Lucie County man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A St. Lucie County man just cashed in and claimed a big prize playing the Florida Lottery.

Florida Lottery officials announced Monday that Marques Robinson, 37, of Port St. Lucie, claimed a $1 million prize from the $5 MONOPOLY DOUBLER scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00.

Robinson purchased his winning ticket from Tina’s Grocery in West Palm Beach.

Lottery officials said the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.98.

