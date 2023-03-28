3-year-old dog 'Willis' up for adoption

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Willis the dog is one of the longtime residents at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control and needs a good home.

The 3-year-old loves his tennis ball and loves to play fetch.

He would do well with other dogs and currently has a kennel mate, but would also enjoy a family of humans all to his own.

Click here to learn more about Willis.

The shelter is currently overcrowded and overcapacity, seeking good homes for dogs and foster families.

Currently, animal care and control is waiving adoption fees and has several extra perks for people who adopt a pet.

