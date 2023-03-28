Deputies: Woman fatally stabbed by husband in front of child

A woman was fatally stabbed Monday by her husband in front of their 3-year-old child in Indiantown, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives and deputies responded to a 911 call at 5 p.m. at a rooming house with several family members in the 1400 block of Southwest Cherokee Drive.

Once deputies got through the door, they found Andres Pedro Mateo, 39, on top of the woman, Chief Deputy John Budensiek told WPTV's Todd Wilson at a briefing.

Investigators said the couple's toddler was also in the room.

The sheriff's office said a deputy grabbed the child and removed her from the room while another deputy forced Mateo to the ground and arrested him. The child was not injured.

"But, unfortunately, they found the victim with multiple violent stab wounds to her upper torso," Budensiek said. "They tried life-saving measures until fire and rescue got here."

She was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce but died en route, Budensiek said.

Mateo was jealous that his wife was having a relationship with someone else, Budensiek said.

He faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held at the Martin County Jail without bond.

